 Congrats, Root & Flower | VailDaily.com

Congrats, Root & Flower

Congratulations to Root &; Flower for becoming an Actively Green certified business this year. This wine bar has taken food and drink to an extraordinary level by thinking about the sustainability of their products and composting all of their food waste. Not only do the owners and staff care about our environment, but they are also committed to supporting the local businesses around them. Keep it up.

Go back to article