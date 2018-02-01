 Congratulations, Huskies Seniors | VailDaily.com

Congratulations, Huskies Seniors

From right are Riley Bishop, August Mayer, Zach Booth and Shelby Brand — Battle Mountain Huskies hockey seniors. Please come cheer for them on Friday night, Feb. 2, for the last home game of their careers. The action takes place at Dobson Ice Arena in Vail. The junior varsity game begins at 3 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 5 p.m. Go Huskies.