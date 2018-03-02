Cookies & Cocktails will be on Saturday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stoneyard Distillery in Dotsero. On the menu will be Thin Mints with adult hot chocolate, Samoas with pina colada, Savannah Smiles with pirate lemonade, Trefoils with Santa's haymaker and s'mores with The Dude. The cost is $20 per person for all five pairings.