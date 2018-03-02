Cookies & Cocktails
March 2, 2018
Cookies & Cocktails will be on Saturday, March 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stoneyard Distillery in Dotsero. On the menu will be Thin Mints with adult hot chocolate, Samoas with pina colada, Savannah Smiles with pirate lemonade, Trefoils with Santa's haymaker and s'mores with The Dude. The cost is $20 per person for all five pairings.
Trending In: Town Talk
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Resorts launches 10th anniversary celebration of Epic Pass with $99 deal for active, retired military and families
- 2026 Winter Olympics exploratory effort makes its case to Eagle County officials
- Eagle approves Eagle Landing townhomes, ‘most affordable project in the valley’
- Before there was Vail, there was Mauri Nottingham and his family, pre-dating even Vail’s Pioneers
- World Cup reboot: The predictions for the home stretch and Mikaela Shiffrin