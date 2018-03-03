 Embrace yourself | VailDaily.com

Health in Motion and Duchess Ride present EMBRACE: a film that explores the global issue of body loathing and inspires us to change the way we feel about ourselves and think about our bodies. Join us for drinks, snacks, raffle, silent auction and let's be a part of the conversation. Proceeds benefit Duchess Ride's all-girl youth development programs. The show is Monday, March 5, and will start at 6 p.m. at Blue Starlite Cinema Social in Vail. For questions please contact Kara Hassab 970-366-9178 or email kara@healthinmotion.fit. $10 Student donation $15 Adult donation