Fashion and Trunk Show

Luca Bruno Fashion and Trunk Show is Friday, Dec. 29. Trunk Show at DUE from noon to 6 p.m. featuring Luba by Hannah Payne. Hannah is a Colorado designer of national acclaim. Hannah will be available to discuss her fall and winter Collection. Join us at the King's Club in the Sonnenalp Resort at 4 p.m. for a fashion show featuring the Luba Collection. Kidsport and Luca Bruno teaming up for Apres Fashion.