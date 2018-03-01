The Vail Valley Art Guild invites one and all to attend our "First Friday" Reception on March 2, at 5:30 to 8 p.m., located at 1 Lake Street, Avon (in the former Avon Police Station). In addition to our featured "March Madness" exhibit, we will be showcasing fine art from our new Guild President, Andrew Pranger. Our famous Treasure Chest room will also contain original art, photographs and ceramics for less than $100.