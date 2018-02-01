 First Friday Reception in Avon | VailDaily.com

The Vail Valley Art Guild recently moved into the former Avon Police Station and invites one and all to attend our First Friday Reception on Feb. 2, at 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., located at 1 Lake Street, Avon. In addition to the featured exhibit, our famous Treasure Room will contain original art, photographs and ceramics priced for less than $100. So if you are looking for a special Valentine gift, come join us on Friday evening and you might find it.