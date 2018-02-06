 Flower Arranging | VailDaily.com

Love flowers? Join Alice's Table at Mountain Cupcakes at the Solaris Plaza on Monday, Feb.12, at 6 p.m. to learn the art of flower arranging while enjoying a delicious cupcake. Must register by Wednesday, Feb. 7, and spaces are limited. Contact Anne at 970-390-0234 or stop by Mountain Cupcakes for more details. We'd love to see you there.