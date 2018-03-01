 Flower Crowns | VailDaily.com

Flower Crowns

Want to learn how to make a beautiful flower crown using fresh flowers? Join us on Tuesday, March 6, at 6 p.m. at Mountain Cupcakes in the Solaris Plaza in Vail Village for a fun and social workshop. The is a great option for brides and prom. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for childre. Contact Anne Pasquale for tickets and more information at 970-390-0234.