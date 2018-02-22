 Friday night live | VailDaily.com

There will be authentic Austrian and German music and entertainment for all ages at Aplenrose Restaurant on 100 E Meadow Drive, every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.. Learn to yodel, do the chicken dance and sing the "Prosit" song. Enjoy a tasty Austrian or German beer with your Wienerschnitzel or roast duck and be prepared to have the time of your life. Reservations recommended, so please call 970-476-8899.