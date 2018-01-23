Get organized with a free class at Vail Public Library. Vail Public Library will host a free seminar Creating a Paper Trail For Your Heirs: Get Your Financial House in Order With a Master List Notebook on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The notebook is a guide to your finances and personal matters to help others manage your affairs if you are no longer able. It's also a resource for day-to-day organization. Participants will receive the forms and learn how to get started with their own notebook and be entered into a drawing for a FitBit. The seminar is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to Mary McDougall at mmcdougall@vailgov.com or 970-479-2186 to reserve your spot.