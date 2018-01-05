 Go Telemark Skiing | VailDaily.com

Go Telemark Skiing

Let your tele fly with our First Telemark Workshop of the season on Saturday, Jan. 13, out of Golden Peak. All levels are welcome. Day starts at 9 a.m., show up at 8:30 a.m. if you need gear earlier. If interested call and preregister so you can save $10 off the cost of $115.