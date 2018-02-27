Grief program
February 27, 2018
Celynn McClarrinon, a certified grief recovery specialist, is conducting a Grief Recovery Outreach Program in our community. This nine-week program will begin March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel. Whether your loss is from the death of a loved one, a divorce or loss of career or health, grief will continue to affect our lives when we are forced to accept the many myths about grief, such as grieve alone or be strong. Please call McClarrinon at 970-376-8248 to reserve a spot or ask questions.
Trending In: Town Talk
Trending Sitewide
- Mild Vail Valley winter drives worries for a dry summer in 2018
- Prisoner gets five more years for fatal Fentanyl sale while already in jail
- Report documents how warming climate could decimate Colorado’s ski towns
- Longtime NBA sports agent Dan Fegan killed after SUV was hit by bus on Highway 82 near Aspen
- Vail Pass auxiliary lane planning starts, but there’s no construction money