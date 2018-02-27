Grief program

Celynn McClarrinon, a certified grief recovery specialist, is conducting a Grief Recovery Outreach Program in our community. This nine-week program will begin March 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel. Whether your loss is from the death of a loved one, a divorce or loss of career or health, grief will continue to affect our lives when we are forced to accept the many myths about grief, such as grieve alone or be strong. Please call McClarrinon at 970-376-8248 to reserve a spot or ask questions.