Happy Birthday

Happy belated birthday to the worlds best Mama, The Awesomest Grandma & Best Friend, we can ask for. We thank you for everything you do and all the unconditional love you give. You are our Queen of hearts & our rock. We are blessed to call you our Mom. Stay beautiful & young at heart and always remember we love you to the moon. Love, All your Baca's.