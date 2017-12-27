 Happy holidays | VailDaily.com

Happy holidays

Famous local, Avon Ted (center), appears to have just come from early morning Christmas worship to meet members of his retro club on the slopes of Beaver Creek. With Avon Ted were Ricardo of Rifle (left) and Molly of Minturn (right). When jokingly asked whether Avon Ted had forgotten to put on proper ski attire, the trio skied off, merrily calling, "happy holidays to all" and leaving this reporter in the dust.