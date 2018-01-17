 Vail Daily Town Talk: Healthy apres ski event for kids | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Healthy apres ski event for kids

Saturday, Jan. 20 from 3:30 – 5:00 Kids in the Kitchen – an apres ski affair. Start the new year learning to create no-cook, kid-made, healthy afternoon snacks on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Vail Public Library. Try your hand at food preparation to make your afternoon snacking easy and healthy. We will prepare snacks to eat and make recipe books to take home. We request that you RSVP to ensure we have enough ingredients on hand. RSVP to Cricket by emailing cpylman@vailgov.com or calling 970-479-2179.