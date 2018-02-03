Help needed

Vail Symposium could use your help. Vail Symposium is looking for volunteers who would like to be part of our educational programs. Great way to contribute our community and learn about hot topic subjects. Please give us a call if you like to volunteer at 970-476-0954.

Vail Symposium's mission is to provide educational programs that are thought-provoking, diverse and affordable. True to that mission, over the past decade, the Symposium has offered more educational programs to more members of our community than almost any other organization in the valley.