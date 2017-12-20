Homefit for Seniors
December 20, 2017
The HomeFit for Seniors event will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards at the lecture hall. Come learn about easy home modifications to help your home age with you and help you age in place. The presentations will include information on weatherization, energy assessments, accessibility modifications, financing and rebates and home safety. All of the participants will receive lunch and a free copy of the HomeFit Guide from AARP. Must RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 4, to 970-328-2607 or healthyaging@eaglecounty.us.
Trending In: Town Talk
Trending Sitewide
- Vail not on Conde Nast list of top ski resorts; Beaver Creek comes in at No. 14
- Local employers, nonprofits helping struggling, weather-shackled workers in the Vail Valley
- How dare Vonn inject politics into the Olympics
- Vail lodging rates are rising at a pace that’s ‘out of balance’ with occupancy, Vail Valley Partnership CEO says
- Eagle town board votes unanimously for Brandy Reitter as its town manager