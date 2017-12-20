The HomeFit for Seniors event will be held on Monday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards at the lecture hall. Come learn about easy home modifications to help your home age with you and help you age in place. The presentations will include information on weatherization, energy assessments, accessibility modifications, financing and rebates and home safety. All of the participants will receive lunch and a free copy of the HomeFit Guide from AARP. Must RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 4, to 970-328-2607 or healthyaging@eaglecounty.us.