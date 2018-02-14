 Hospital Gift Shop | VailDaily.com

Hospital Gift Shop

The Vail Health Gift Shop is located in the lobby of Shaw Cancer Center and offers a wide variety of merchandise for patients, hospital staff and friends. The Gift Shop is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders can be placed by telephone for free delivery to the hospital in Vail by calling 970-479-7270, and Visa and MasterCard are accepted. For more information, visit www.vailhealth.org/giftshop. The Gift Shop is operated and staffed by the Vail Health Volunteer Corps, and proceeds help fund needed medical equipment and programs for Vail Health.