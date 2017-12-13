 Library Holiday Party | VailDaily.com

Library Holiday Party

Join Vail Public Library, Santa and Ralph, the World’s Tallest Elf for our annual Family Fireside Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. with crafts, songs, gifts and sitting on Santa’s lap. This year, we welcome Mountain Harmony, a women’s a capella group to our event. This event is open to all who believe.

