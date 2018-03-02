 Love your Brain | VailDaily.com

Love your Brain

Alex Lee and Elizabeth Sullian are hosting three yoga/mediation donation classes during the month of March for the Love Your Brain Foundation. They are called MindfulMarch. The classes are as follows: Tuesday, March 6, at Dogma from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 13, at CMC from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Monday, March 19, at MFC/VSSA from 5:30-7 p.m. All classes will be 90 minutes and everyone (even if someone can't donate) is welcome to come and support our mission of bringing awareness to traumatic brain injuries.This cause is very near-and-dear to the Sullivan family's heart as Sullivan's son, Mitchell Lee, was a student at VSSA for four years (graduated in 2014) and suffered many concussions and a TBI during the Aspen Open his Junior year. He now lives in a TBI home in Denver. It is a continuous mission to find proper therapy and assistance for him and all TBI people. For more information visit, https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/1300830.