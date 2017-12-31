 Magic Bus Party | VailDaily.com

YouthPower365’s Magic Bus Mobile Preschool got an upgrade. Thanks to amazing donors and foundations, we can continue to serve over 95 students across the valley with this program. Help us celebrate on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Avon Elementary, where we’ll be rolling-out the new Magic Bus custom Winnebago. The festivities will begin around 10:15 a.m. We hope to see you there. Learn more about the Magic Bus Mobile Preschool and YouthPower365 at youthpower365.org. Photo by Logan Robertson.