 Make Lanterns in Edwards | VailDaily.com

Make Lanterns in Edwards

Join Alpine Arts Center on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. for festive lantern making. The workshop will take place in Vail at the Vail Recreation District community programming room on the second floor of the Lionshead Welcome Center. There is a $10 fee. Alpine Arts Center will instruct participants on creating your own paper lantern to bring to the Holiday Lantern Walk on Friday, Dec. 22. This lively evening will include complimentary light snacks, holiday music, wine and beer available for purchase to enjoy while creating your unique lantern. Space is limited, so sign up at www.alpineartscenter.org.