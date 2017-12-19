 Meet an Artist | VailDaily.com

Meet an Artist

Vail Fine Art Gallery and The Sebastian-Vail together welcome Bradley Chance Hays, professional rodeo cowboy and abstract expressionist artist, painting live through Thursday, Dec. 21, at The Sebastian-Vail, 16 Vail Road, Vail Village. Meet the artist 1 to 8 p.m., as he develops a large original oil painting featuring 17 horses on one canvas. Hays competes again at the IFR in January, and was again featured as MGM Grand Hotel Lobby’s artist-in-residence, during this month’s NFR. Pictured here, Vail Fine Art Gallery owner James Tylich known for fostering and encouraging artists from around the world, listens to Bradley Chance Hays, inside The Sebastian-Vail.