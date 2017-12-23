New Year, New you

Kick off the New Year with a little mindfulness, a lot of self-reflection and a serious dose of creativity. Attend the Writing Transformation: A Creative Writing and Mindfulness Workshop to Jumpstart Your New Year workshop on Monday, Jan. 1, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Yoga Off Broadway in Eagle. In this workshop, you'll explore the big questions we all face at the turn of the year — from "Who am I, really?" to "Where am I going?" We'll combine writing and mindfulness activities to shed old ways of thinking, gain a fresh perspective and clarify where we're headed in 2018 and beyond. For more information, visit yogaoffbroadway.com/yob-workshops or email WriteAtopTheRockies@gmail.com.