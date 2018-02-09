 Oyster fry | VailDaily.com

Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry Saturday, March 17, is the return of this infamous community event to benefit the Eagle County 4H members. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle River Center in Eagle. Dance to the Caleb Dean Band performing until 10:30 p.m. Enjoy the dinner buffet consisting of "oysters", beef, salads, rolls, macaroni and cheese and vegetables. The dinner also includes homemade desserts by the 4H families. Coffee and ice tea will also be provided. A cash bar will also be available for your enjoyment. Bid at the live and silent auctions. For activities the kids will like the bouncy tent, mechanical bull and the petting zoo. Please visit www.trippsgunsupply.com to view live auction items. Put your name in the hat for the free drawing for a Marlin XT-22R rifle. Please contact the 4H office for more information at 970-328-8630.