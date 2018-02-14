 Pay tribute to Olivia | VailDaily.com

Pay tribute to Olivia

Please join family and friends to pay tribute to Olivia Ortega with a special simultaneous balloon launch after memorial services on Thursday, Feb. 15. Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Gypsum at 2 p.m. The balloon launch will happen about 3:30 p.m. after the memorial and will allow the community to let go and say “goodbye" together. This tribute will use biodegradable balloons and string. Airport authorities and Division of Wildlife have been informed and have approved the tribute. All are welcome and invited to attend. Please consider making a donation to the Olivia “Liv" Foundation. The fund has been created to help valley families who need assistance with mental health support. For more information on the foundation, please visit www.youcaring.com/tohelpotherfamiliesaffordmentalhealthsupport-1096865.