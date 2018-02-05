 Pink Vail 2018 | VailDaily.com

Pink Vail 2018

Dominique Taylor/Special to the Daily |

If you love skiing and hate cancer, then register or donate to Pink Vail. All of the funds raised benefit patient care and survivorship programs at Shaw Cancer Center. You don’t even have to ski to participate! Register today, and join the fun on March 24 at Golden Peak—live music, deck parties, a costume contest, incredible prizes and much more. Check it out at www.pinkvail.com.