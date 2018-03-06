 Pink Vail Music | VailDaily.com

Pink Vail Music

Dave Tucker Plays Pink Vail If you like live music, then you’ll love Pink Vail. Register today and raise funds at www.pinkvail.com. Then join us on Saturday, March 24, for deck parties with live music, games and prizes. Singer and songwriter Dave Tucker will play everything from American, folk and roots to country, reggae and pop at Waffle Way, located at the bottom of the EpicMix race course near Chair 2. For a full line-up of music and activities at Pink Vail, visit pinkvail.com/about.