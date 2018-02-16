 Reunited on Korean Ice | VailDaily.com

Vail native Mike Testwuide and Dobson Ice Arena's Jared Biniecki are together again in Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the 2018 Winter Olympics. Mike is on the Korean Olympic Ice Hockey team. For the last several years he has been playing professional hockey in Korea. Jared is there as the "Olympic Zamboni Man." He was recruited by the head ice technician for the Olympics to make great ice for the world's hockey teams. Watch them both do amazing things on the ice.