Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry

The Caleb Dean Band will be playing at the fundraiser for the Eagle County 4-H Club on Saturday, March 17.

This fabulous and fun country swing band will be making an appearance before Caleb moves to Nashville, Tennessee. All followers and dancers that support 4-H Club and the band are encouraged to come and celebrate with us.

Thank you, Caleb Dean and band members, for being supportive over the years at our event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle River Center. Please call 328-8630 for more information.