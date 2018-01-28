 Save the date | VailDaily.com

Save the date for Vail Performing Arts Academy’s "I Got Rhythm", an upbeat revue of rap, tap and percussion with songs and dances from today's hits to the classics from legendary composer George Gershwin. A mix of then and now that is sure to wow. Show dates on Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, are at 6:30 p.m. at Battle Mountain High School. Tickets are on sale now. Visit vpaa.org for more information.