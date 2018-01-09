 Soulful yoga | VailDaily.com

Soulful yoga

International musician Kevin Paris is on tour and stopping in the Vail Valley for a yoga and live music class on Saturday, Jan. 13, at Mountain Soul Yoga in Edwards. Enjoy a soulful vinyasa practice as Paris plays some of Bob Marley’s greatest hits infused with ancient mantras. Let’s flow, sweat, sing, get together and feel all right.