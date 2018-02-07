 Speaker Series | VailDaily.com

JOSEPH TRISOLINI |

The 2018 High Country Speaker Series continues on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the Avon Public Library with speaker Jess Davis. Davis is the founder of Folk Rebellion and a speaker on the topics of unplugging, technology, balance and slow living. Davis will be speaking about what it means to be truly well. Without living a digitally conscious and a digitally well life, we cannot do many of the things that help us live a truly well life including connecting to nature. For more information, please visit www.evld.org/hcss or www.walkingmountains.org/hcss.