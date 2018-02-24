Support independent Film

The Breckenridge Film Festival's annual fundraiser is coming up on March 4 – Academy Awards Night – and aside from being an opportunity to enjoy a chic night out to view the awards on the big screen, it's also a chance to land a next-generation computer designed for creatives.

In tandem with what guests deem one of the best silent auctions in the county, the Breck Film Fest is hosting an online auction for the HP ZBook x2 Detachable Workstation, donated by HP Workstations in Fort Collins. With a detachable screen that remains connected by Bluetooth to the keyboard, the ZBook also is one of the most responsive computers on the market for stylus drawing, making it a perfect fit for any creative, from artist to architect to engineer to photographer, filmmaker or graphic designer. Tickets to the event are available at breckfilmfest.org. The online auction is live now until noon on March 6 at bit.ly/BFFHPZbook.