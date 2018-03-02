 Tai Chi for Balance | VailDaily.com

Tai Chi for Balance

Getty Images | E+

Tai Chi for Balance will start at the WECMRD Fieldhouse on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., March 8 through April 26. It is $15 for the eight-week session with full money back if you attend five or more classes. Tai Chi for Balance is a great stress reliever, calorie burner and a great way to maintain your balance. Register at 970-328-8896 or healthyagaing@eaglecounty.us.