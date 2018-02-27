 Take a Tai chi class | VailDaily.com

Take a Tai chi class

Getty Images | E+

Register today for Tai Chi for Balance taking place at the WECMRD Field House Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., March 8-April 26. The cost is $15 for the eight-week session with full money back if you attend five or more classes. Tai Chi for Balance is a great stress reliever, calorie burner and a great way to maintain your balance. Register at 970-328-8896 or email healthyagaing@eaglecounty.usv.