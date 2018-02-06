 Tale of Murder, cannibalism | VailDaily.com

Join Vail Public Library in welcoming back Kurtis Kelly. On Wednesday, Feb.7, at 5:30 p.m., join us for a performance that explores one of the Old West’s most bizarre crimes. In the winter of 1873, twenty-one gold-hunters from Provo, Utah, set out for Colorado’s San Juan range. Six weeks later, Alfred Packer emerged as the sole survivor. Kurtis Kelly will don the mantle of Gen. Charles Adams, and lead the audience through this true tale of desperation, murder and cannibalism.