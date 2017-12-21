 Tea Kettle Curling for Everyone | VailDaily.com

According to a recent poll, four out of five Avon Recreation employees list tea kettle curling as their second favorite activity to do outside in January. Tea kettle curling was also their first choice, and the fifth guy was out the day we did the poll. Don't miss out on this wacky twist of your favorite Olympic sport. Join our curling league Tuesday nights in January from 6 to 9 p.m. All equipment will be provided. Cost is $50 per team and registration required.