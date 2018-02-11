 Health speaker | VailDaily.com

Justin Bogardus, featured TEDxVail speaker in 2016, returns to Eagle County as the fourth speaker in the High Country Speaker Series. Justin will speak on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Avon Public Library. This year the High Country Speaker series is focusing on health and wellness in the high country and Justin will be focusing on his NatureRX project and how to market nature. For more information please visit www.evld.org/hcss or www.walkingmountains.org/hcss.