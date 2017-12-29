 Thank you, dad | VailDaily.com

Thank you, dad

A big thank you to our amazing super hero, our Dad. Thank you for making 2017 a awesome year, full of memories and unconditional love. Thanks for including our baby sister Aaliyah and showing her the true meaning of a father and being by her side everyday. 2018 is our new beginning for our little family. We will miss the snow, but we are ready for new adventures and smiles. We Love you Dad, Marquise, Isaiah and Aaliyah.