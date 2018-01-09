 Thanks for the donation | VailDaily.com

This past October & November, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail partnered with Vail Health's Shaw Cancer Center to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer and men's health. The Resort's Barbershop as well as Flame Restaurant and The Remedy Bar, played host to a variety of opportunities to come in and support our local community health care nonprofit. Great job, Four Seasons for all of your efforts.