Thanks, ringers

Salvation Army Vail Valley bell ringers raised $53,367 during the 2017 Christmas holidays. More than 900 belling ringers came out in the cold days from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve in support of the work of our local Salvation Army. These funds will provide help for the most needy here in valley. Thank you to those who manned the red kettles by ringing the bells and to those who contributed.