Thanks, Scouts

A special thanks to the Scouts of Pack 229 in Eagle for their donation of food and goods to the Eagle Valley Community Food Pantry, located at 333 Howard St, Eagle. They also served at the Simple Supper which is held at the Methodist Church on Monday nights from 5 to 7 p.m. All are welcome. We were also blessed with their fellowship at the Sunday service on Feb. 11. Thank you scouts and leaders of Pack 229 for all you do for the community.