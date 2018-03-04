 The penguins are coming … | VailDaily.com

The penguins are coming …

Kristin Anderson | Daily file photo |

THEY'RE COMING ... The 10th annual Ride of the Penguins is Monday, March 12, on Vail Mountain. This year's theme is Penguins in Pink, with all flippers focused on raising money to support Jenna Seoane through her journey conquering the cancer mountain. Find us on Facebook for more details.