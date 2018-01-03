 Tree recycling | VailDaily.com

The town of Avon offers curbside Christmas tree pick-up for Avon residents through Feb. 1, 2018. All trees must have their lights and ornaments removed. Avon's Public Works Department will check for trees that are placed curbside on a frequent basis, but if residents would like to schedule a pick-up they may call the Public Works Department with their address and phone number at 970-748-4118.