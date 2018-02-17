 Vail Daily Town Talk: 9-Week Cycling Program | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: 9-Week Cycling Program

Jay Rush |

Starting on Monday, Feb. 19, the Vail Athletic Club will host a nine-week cycling program with instructor Jennifer Sage to ensure you have the strength and power you need to achieve your cycling goals this summer. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Limited space available. For more information or to sign up, call 970-476-7960.