Vail Daily Town Talk: Actively Green Certification

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District not only provides clean water to the Eagle County Community and educates on water reduction practices, but they also walk the talk by looking into their internal operations. By becoming Actively Green certified this year, ERWSD has been tracking their own water use, energy and customer feedback to show their commitment to both the environment and our community.

