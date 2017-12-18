 Vail Daily Town Talk: Actively Green Patagonia-Lionshead | VailDaily.com

Vail Daily Town Talk: Actively Green Patagonia-Lionshead

Congratulations Patagonia Lionshead on being the first Actively Green certified business in the Vail Resorts retail group. It is inspiring to see how this one store has merged the corporate environmental efforts with local initiatives here in Vail! Not only does Patagonia Lionshead sell a line entirely made of recycled materials, but they also collect clothing donations year round.