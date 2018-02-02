 Vail Daily Town Talk: Age Well | VailDaily.com

Save the date for Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 5:30 p.m. for the Aging Well Speaker Series. We present Dr. Jules Rosen, of Mind Springs Health. Rosen will speak on normal cognitive changes that happen with age, later life depression and more. The meeting will be held at the Avon Public Library meeting room. RSVP is appreciated, but not mandatory. Call 970-328-2607 to sign up.